Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people of Asansol in a meeting at Asansol on Tuesday. She thanked Shatrughan Sinha for his victory. She said, "Khamosh! People have crushed the BJP." Speaking in Asansol, Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Centre. The Chief Minister called the Agnipath project a major corruption by the BJP. She questioned the appointment of the Agniveers for 4 years. Mamata Banerjee said, "80,000 posts have been removed in the railways. How do you get a job? The BJP is lying. They are showing Lollipops ahead of the 2024 polls."

Mamata said, "For four years, the Centre has claimed to recruit 20,000 people all over India and then 40,000 people again. If you see, a thousand children in one state will not get a chance! Even if he gets a chance, his life span will be 4 years, then what will happen?" Mamata Banerjee further added, "After four years, the state is being asked to give jobs to Agniveers. Why should we take the responsibility of your sins? I have received a letter, one of my colonel brother has written. Give us a job in the state government after 4 years."

The chief minister also pointed out one flaw after another in Agnipath. She said, "It's another trick. The real trick is to give four months of training. Who will get the training? Four out of 100 people will not get it. They will find their people for their branches. Then for four years they will say you get a job... The fire is burning in the country."

The BJP had promised to pay Rs 15 lakh before coming to power. You didn't get it. Railways, SAIL, Air India, Coal India cannot be shut down. Attempts are being made to shut down the locomotive. Why they are not filling vacancies? The Chief Minister asked the question.