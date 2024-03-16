What Are The Valid Documents To Cast Your Votes
During the voting process, each voter is required to present a valid identity document at the polling station. This is to ensure that their identity can be verified by cross-referencing it with the information recorded in the electoral rolls.
The Election Commission (EC) has sanctioned 11 documents as acceptable forms of identification that voters can present at the polling booths
Trending Photos
You can carry any one of the following identity documents to cast your vote
1.Passport
2.Driving License
3.Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees
4.Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office.
5.PAN Card
6.Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
7.MNREGA Job Card
8.Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour .
9.Pension document with photograph
10.Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and
11.Aadhar Card
12.Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting April 19. Commencing on April 19, subsequent phases will follow on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and finally concluding on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.
Live Tv