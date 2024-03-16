NewsIndia
ELECTIONS

What Are The Valid Documents To Cast Your Votes

During the voting process, each voter is required to present a valid identity document at the polling station. This is to ensure that their identity can be verified by cross-referencing it with the information recorded in the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission (EC) has sanctioned 11 documents as acceptable forms of identification that voters can present at the polling booths 

 

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Are The Valid Documents To Cast Your Votes

You can carry any one of the following identity documents to cast your vote

1.Passport

2.Driving License

3.Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees

4.Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office.

5.PAN Card

6.Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

7.MNREGA Job Card

8.Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour .

9.Pension document with photograph

10.Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

11.Aadhar Card

12.Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting April 19. Commencing on April 19, subsequent phases will follow on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and finally concluding on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!