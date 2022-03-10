What 'Bhaiyas' and 'Behnas' of Uttar Pradesh have to say on assembly election result 2022

New Delhi: So far, the Modi-Yogi duo was called a hyped up and rather manufactured wave that will not transform into real numbers, but today’s mandate suggests that the people of Uttar Pradesh are apparently willing to give them another chance.

While a significant fall in the number of seats was expected given the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Hathras rape case and several other communal controversies, the Bharatiya Janata Party has still managed to win a comfortable majority.

As the celebration begins across the state, here is what people of Uttar Pradesh think of Assembly Result 2022:

Tanmay Sadh, who is an advocate at Allahabad High Court, supports the people's mandate and believes that the same party in the state and Centre is a favourable model of governance.

“It is always better to have the same party in Central and State so that there is no conflict and sufficient help can be provided by the Centre as an when the need arises. Having different parties at Centre and State may give rise to conflicts which ultimately will be against the interest of the citizens,” said Sadh.

On being asked if he is satisfied with the election result, Sadh added, “BJP is already in power…. I personally have no grudges against BJP but just the fact their policies and outlook are a little unsecular and they have been doing almost nothing to curb the growing unemployment.”

“However I do not expect the solution to the said problems if any other party also comes into power. Further, the implementation of law and order is better in BJP tenure in UP. Had there been any other party there could have been a rise in crime and the so-called gundaraaj,” he further added.

A voter from East UP's Obra constituency, on the other hand, is disenchanted with the people’s mandate and believed that having Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi government in UP might have been a better idea.

“I think this win was somewhat expected. BJP was going to win anyway. The crazy thing is that they were able to sweep despite farmers' protests, Lakhimpur Kheri murders, Hathras and even Covid mishandling. Along with Hindutva, I think BJP's socialist policies towards the economically marginalised is giving it the dividends,” Shah said.

“I am afraid that such a clear majority Such a clear majority will give them more avenues to go around and do whatever they feel fit,” Shah added.

Meanwhile, Mathura’s Rashika Singh, a student, is quite contented with this victory as she believed the Yogi government will make the state safer for women.

Similarly, Akarsh Agarwal a chartered accountant in UP’s Kanpur says “There is no better substitute to BJP, I support this mandate one hundred per cent.”

“The BJP govt has worked tremendously worked towards law and order and heavily transformed the image of UP. Earlier, companies were afraid to come here and set up business due to the fear of mafias, now investment is coming up,” said Agarwal.

“Things will surely take time to improve, but I will trust no other party than BJP to make that happen,” Akarsh added.

Similarly, Alok Agarwal, a businessman from Raebareili is happy with BJP’s apparent victory in Uttar Pradesh.

“100% satisfied with BJP's win. Under BJP govt law and order are proper, 112 and other helplines are working properly..police is helpful now ...they help in registering FIR and entertain us in police stations,” said Agarwal.

“Under the previous govt, these goons used to threaten the PPl when they got assured that their party is coming into power but that doesn’t happen anymore. There’s no corruption in government offices as well,” he added.

