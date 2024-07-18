What Defied Yogi-Modi Magic? Six Reasons BJP Feels Went Against It In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has turned out to be the real battleground for the political parties - be it the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Such was the impact of the BJP's defeat in the state Lok Sabha polls, that it echoed in Parliament as well. The reports of discontent within the BJP in Uttar Pradesh have been doing rounds with state party leaders touring Delhi and meeting senior party leaders including JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now an internal report of the BJP has listed six key reasons that helped the opposition defy Modi-Yogi magic in the state where the saffron party was confident of a grand victory.

The report highlights an 8% drop in the BJP's vote share throughout various regions in Uttar Pradesh. It urges the central leadership to take decisive measures to avoid future elections becoming a contest between privileged and underprivileged groups.

The report identifies six main reasons for the BJP's lacklustre performance, such as perceived administrative overreach, dissatisfaction among party workers, frequent exam paper leaks, and the hiring of contractual workers for government roles, which allegedly strengthened opposition claims about the party's position on reservations.

The six reasons are - the repercussions of the Agniveer Yojana, loss from the Opposition's claim about the reservation and certain BJP leaders' statements related to the constitution, the high-headedness of the administration and government officials against the public, discontent among party workers against the government, anger among people due to paper leak and factionalism due to early ticket distribution.

The report also highlights shifts in electoral support, noting decreased backing from the Kurmi and Maurya communities, as well as a decline in Dalit votes. Issues like the Old Pension Scheme resonated with senior citizens, while concerns such as Agniveer and frequent paper leaks struck a chord with the youth.