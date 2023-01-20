'What did I say wrong': MP minister Mahendra Sisodia defends bulldozer remark

Bhopal: Mahendra Singh Sisodia, the Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development in Madhya Pradesh, defended his previous statement in which he threatened to use bulldozers against members of the Congress party who are involved in illegal activities. Sisodia stood by his statement and said that there was nothing wrong about what he had said. He explained that his statement was made in the context of a Congress member joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said, "What did I say wrong in it? What is wrong if we ask any other party member to join my party?"

When asked about his threat, Sisodia stated, "I have not threatened anyone. One should listen to the video in which I said. K K Meena had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and I have said it in that context." He went on to say that there is nothing left in the Congress party and that Congressmen should join the BJP. He added, "Bulldozer action will be taken against those Congressmen who are doing illegal work."

Sisodia also said, "I had said that to those who are involved in illegal work and they are present everywhere. Bulldozers were in action even during the time of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government. Those who are guilty, they are hurting."

Sisodia further stated that Congressmen should slowly join the BJP. He predicted that in the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP is going to form a government again in Madhya Pradesh and that the current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's bulldozer is ready. He made the remark on Wednesday while canvassing for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls, which is being held today. He was canvassing in Ruthiyai town in Guna district then. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

(With ANI inputs)