'What did you do for our Army?': Union Minister Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi for China comment

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments on India-China border disputes. Earlier, Gandhi had made statements against the Centre for not appropriately handling the border clashes with China as tensions still prevail since the 2020 Galwan clash. Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of criticising the Indian army and claimed that "Congress doesn't have any faith in our country."

Rahul Gandhi had said, "China is preparing for war, not for an incursion. See their pattern of weapons. They are preparing for war. Our government is not accepting it. The government of India is working on events, not on strategy."

He further said, "China has taken our land. They are beating out soldiers. The threat of China Is clear. And the government is hiding it, ignoring it. China is preparing for an offensive in Ladakh and Arunachal. And the government of India is sleeping."

Responding to this, Anurag Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi was seen having soup with Chinese officials during Doklam incident whereas Indian Army was fighting with Chinese troops. When Indian Army did surgical strikes, even then he questioned us. Rahul Gandhi & Congress doesn't have faith in our army."

"More than 300 defence items are being made in India today. India is now an exporter of defence equipment and not an importer anymore. This is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Even during the Doklam incident, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited our army," he further said.

"This is not the India of 1962, this is the India of 2014. India is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi. UPA govt could not purchase fighter jets, bulletproof jackets or snow boots for our army for 10 years. What did you do for our Army?" Thakur added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the incident and said that the Indian Army "bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory".

"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," he said in his statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

