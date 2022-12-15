'What did you do when you were in power?': Tejashwi Yadav attacks BJP over liquor tragedy

New Delhi: The recent hooch tragedy, which has so far claimed 21 lives, has triggered a political slugfest in Bihar with the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading charges. After BJP attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the deaths in the Saran district, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also went on the offensive, attacking the saffron party for remaining "silent" while being in power.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the liquor ban in Bihar. Its leaders are only doing politics. They were silent when liquor tragedies happened during their tenure. Someone asked them about what they did when they were in power. What happened when liquor consignments were recovered from the house of minister under the BJP quota in the NDA government? Do they have any answers?" he asked.

"Liquor tragedies happened at a time when it was not prohibited in Bihar. BJP was in power for 15 years in Bihar. What did they do for the people of Bihar?" the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader asked.

"Many of its own leaders have also been accused of involvement in the illicit liquor trade. It should not make hypocritical noises but cooperate with the government which is making honest efforts to curb liquor consumption," Tejashwi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar had also lost his cool in the Bihar Assembly as he hit out at BJP legislators.

"You (BJP) people were in favour or not when the liquor prohibition law was implemented in Bihar. What happened now? You are doing the dirtiest work now. You are instrumental behind liquor tragedies in Bihar. I did the right thing and left you. Remove them from here. They are talking in favour of liquor. We cannot tolerate this...," he said angrily while pointing fingers to BJP legislators.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

The issue has rocked the Bihar Assembly, where BJP MLAs entered the well, raising slogans against the government and demanding compensation to family members of those who lost their lives in Saran.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "The CM owes his current term in office to us (BJP) but he ditched us and joined those he had been accusing of jungle raj (RJD). In their company, he has picked up their ways, which is evident from the intimidating and insulting language he used against us on the floor of the House".

Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad Samrat Chaudhary said, "We are appalled to learn about the behaviour of the chief minister inside the assembly. He seems to have lost his moorings and should resign."

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Bihar hooch tragedy raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

BJP leaders on Wednesday also raised the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha, demanding the immediate suspension of the superintendent of police of Saran. Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar. About a dozen people have lost their lives in Tuesday's hooch tragedy in the Saran district of Bihar, he said.

Targeting the Bihar government over the issue during the Zero Hour, BJP's MP from Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "We have seen tourism in India and the world but not death tourism, which began in my area yesterday (Tuesday)."

"I have been only counting the number of people dying," he added.

The Saran MP raised questions on the Bihar government's policies, saying there is a prohibition on liquor in Gujarat as well but nobody dies there of spurious liquor consumption there.

"It is because the government's policy (in Gujarat) is all right," he added.

(With agency inputs)