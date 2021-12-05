हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

'What exactly is home ministry doing': Rahul Gandhi after 13 civilians, soldier killed in Nagaland

"This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply," Rahul said.

&#039;What exactly is home ministry doing&#039;: Rahul Gandhi after 13 civilians, soldier killed in Nagaland
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (December 5, 2021) slammed the Centre after as many as 13 civilians and a Jawan were killed during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland.

"This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?" Rahul said.

Rahul's reaction comes after the incident took place in and around Oting village in Mon district, bordering Myanmar, during a counterinsurgency operation conducted by members of the Assam Rifles.

Firing began when a truck carrying 30 or more coal-mine labourers were passing the Assam Rifles camp area.

"The troopers had intelligence inputs about some militant movement in the area and on seeing the truck they mistook the miners to be rebels and opened fire killing six labourers," a senior police official told Reuters.

"After the news of firing spread in the village, hundreds of tribal people surrounded the camp. They burnt Assam Rifles vehicles and clashed with the troopers using crude weapons," he added.

"Members of the Assam Rifles retaliated, and in the second attack eight more civilians and a security member were among those killed," the official informed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was "anguished" at the news of civilians being killed in the incident late on Saturday night.

Nagaland's chief minister Neiphiu Rio promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the Army said the cause of the "unfortunate" loss of lives is being investigated by the Court of Inquiry at the "highest level" and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of the law.

Army officials said the operation in Mon district was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Army said in a statement.

It also said the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to injuries.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNagaland incidentAssam RiflesIndian ArmyAmit Shah
Next
Story

Delhi University panel recommends CET amid row over admission

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat