topStoriesenglish2567295
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

'What Godse Ideology Snatched From J&K …': Mehbooba Mufti Says Nation Sees Ray of Hope in Rahul Gandhi

The curtains have come down on Rahul Gandhi`s yatra on Monday with a closing ceremony at the party headquarters in Sher-e-Kashmir.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'What Godse Ideology Snatched From J&K …': Mehbooba Mufti Says Nation Sees Ray of Hope in Rahul Gandhi

Kashmir: People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the nation can see a ray of hope in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi."Rahul, you said you`ve come to Kashmir-your home. It`s your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from J-K and from this nation, Gandhi will restore it. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in J-K. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi," Mehbooba said in her brief address to the foot marchers of the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodfo Yatra.

The curtains have come down on Rahul Gandhi`s yatra on Monday with a closing ceremony at the party headquarters in Sher-e-Kashmir. The yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, culminated here today. At the culmination event, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar.

The Tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi who was donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket amid a fresh snowfall in the city. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was also present there hailed Rahul Gandhi for `successfully` completing the yatra."My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them.

Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in the hearts of all Indians," she said.Talking about the yatra`s last leg which was in the union territory, Priyanka said, "When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother and me. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come and hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain and emotions are entering his own heart," the Congress leader further said. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?