'What Happened to Shraddha Walker Can...': Sadhvi Prachi on Swara Bhasker's Marriage

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi recently commented on actress Swara Bhasker's marriage to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Prachi, while speaking to reporters, said that Swara Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion and it's no surprise that she has married someone outside her religion. Sadhvi Prachi also referred to the Shraddha Walker murder case and alluded that Swara could meet the same fate if she is not careful. In the Shraddha Walker murder case, her live-in-partner Aftab Poonawalla allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his fridge before disposing of them.

"She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," the VHP leader said during a media interaction. Videos featuring her controversial comments were shared by several news portals on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker, on February 16, announced her marriage to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on social media platforms. As she shared the good news and celebratory photos from her court marriage, Bhasker hailed the Special Marriage Act for "giving love a chance".

On her Twitter, she wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege."

Both Swara and Fahad, who is a Samajwadi Party leader, took the internet by storm when they shared the video on their respective social media handles to announce the news. The actor shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.