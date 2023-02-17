Swara Bhasker Hails Special Marriage Act - Here's All You Need to Know About It

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker, on Thursday, announced her marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on social media platforms. As she shared the good news and celebratory photos from her court marriage, Bhasker hailed the Special Marriage Act for "giving love a chance". On her Twitter, she wrote, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege."

pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR February 17, 2023

What is Special Marriage Act, 1954?

So, what is the Special Marriage Act? The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is a law that governs marriages between individuals of different religions or castes. It provides a legal framework for inter-religious and inter-caste marriages in India, allowing couples to register their marriage and obtain legal recognition for their union. Under this act, the couple can marry without following the traditional rituals and customs of their respective religions or castes. The act also provides for a special form of marriage registration, which is required for the legal recognition of the marriage.

Both partners need to give notice to the Marriage Officer of their intention to marry. The marriage can only be registered 30 days after giving the notice. The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is a progressive law that enables individuals to marry based on their personal choices rather than their religious or caste affiliations.

Both Swara and Fahad, who is a Samajwadi Party leader, took the internet by storm when they shared the video on their respective social media handles to announce the news. The actor shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.