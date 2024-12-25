What Is Islamic Caliphate ? NIA Uncovers Conspiracy To Destabilize India — EXPLAINED

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered a conspiracy aiming to destabilize India through extremism and terrorism, with plans to establish an Islamic Caliphate not only in Bangladesh but within India as well.

The probe agency has filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly conspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in India, besides spreading terror in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, it said in a statement.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News explained what an Islamic caliphate is and analyzed the conspiracy behind establishing it in India by recruiting people.

According to the NIA investigation, the accused were actively involved in recruiting "Daris/students" to "secret classes" of the Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) terror organization. To indoctrinate young people, they allegedly conducted secret classes that promoted the terrorist rhetoric of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

These sessions included audio and video material that spread anti-India narratives, claiming that the armies of Islamic nations had the power to conquer India. Their ultimate goal was to wage jihad and overthrow the Indian government.

In its chargesheet filed before the special NIA court, Poonamallee, Chennai, Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman, and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib, have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and preparing to undertake terrorist acts to promote the HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu and other places.

"They had also conducted Bayan (religious exposition) classes and had made several short films to further the organization's anti-India ideology on social media platforms. They had further organized an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the legally established government in India through violent jihad and war," according to the NIA statement.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had conspired with self-styled HuT office bearers to propagate the outfit's ideology, aimed at establishing an Islamic caliphate in India and enforcing the Sharia-based draft constitution written by HuT founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, it said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, a terrorist organization based in Lebanon, aims to implement Sharia law worldwide and establish an Islamic Caliphate across various countries. However, it remains unclear whether the two accused had any direct contact with members of the terrorist group. This development highlights the growing threat of radicalization in India and the increasing efforts of extremist groups to spread their ideology.