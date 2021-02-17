हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandes

What is Sandes, the app being touted as alternative to WhatsApp?

Sandes app has an interface similar to many other apps currently available in the market. It has an additional safety feature which allows a user to mark a message as confidential. This will make the recipient aware the message should not be shared with others.

What is Sandes, the app being touted as alternative to WhatsApp?
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: In a bid to compete with the messaging apps like WhatsApp and provide a secure way for people to communicate, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has launched Sandes. 

Built on the lines of WhatsApp, the Sandes app can be used for instant messaging using a mobile device.

The app is expected to give a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government. 

What is Sandes app?

Sandes is a messaging app prepared by the central government. It claims to be a secure app where the users' data will be kept safe. 
The app has been developed by NIC (National Informatics Center), which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Sandes has an interface similar to many other apps currently available in the market. It has an additional safety feature which allows a user to mark a message as confidential. This will make the recipient aware the message should not be shared with others.

How to download Sandes app?

The Sandes app can be downloaded now via the APK link, which is not available to everyone right now. It will be soon made available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Earlier Koo, a microblogging platform was launched in India to push the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SandesSandes appWhatsappNational Informatics Centre
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat election: Third phase of polling for 220 panchayats underway

Must Watch

PT7M30S

The conspiracy to rock Lucknow failed!