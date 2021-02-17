What is Sandes, the app being touted as alternative to WhatsApp?

New Delhi: In a bid to compete with the messaging apps like WhatsApp and provide a secure way for people to communicate, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has launched Sandes.

Built on the lines of WhatsApp, the Sandes app can be used for instant messaging using a mobile device.

The app is expected to give a boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government.

What is Sandes app?

Sandes is a messaging app prepared by the central government. It claims to be a secure app where the users' data will be kept safe.

The app has been developed by NIC (National Informatics Center), which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Sandes has an interface similar to many other apps currently available in the market. It has an additional safety feature which allows a user to mark a message as confidential. This will make the recipient aware the message should not be shared with others.

How to download Sandes app?

The Sandes app can be downloaded now via the APK link, which is not available to everyone right now. It will be soon made available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Earlier Koo, a microblogging platform was launched in India to push the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

