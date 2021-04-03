What will you do of Har Har Mahadev : Prime Minister Modi takes a dig at Bengal CM over Varanasi challenge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 3) took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee in response to a Twitter post that mentioned she would contest against him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from his constituency, Varanasi.

While speaking at an election rally PM Modi said that the statement shows that the West Bengal Chief Minister has conceded her defeat in the ongoing state elections and is looking for a seat beyond her state.

The TMC had posted a tweet on Friday saying, “Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi.”

In response to this tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Didi's party says that she will contest from Varanasi, which makes two things clear - that she has accepted her defeat in Bengal & that Didi has started a search for her space outside Bengal.”

People of Varanasi are as kind-hearted as people of Bengal. But you (Mamata Banerjee) will meet so many people with vermillion & 'choti'. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan irritates you, but you will have to hear 'Har Har Mahadev' every 2 minutes. What will you do then?: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/ivfslPK7BY — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

He also said “People of Varanasi are as kind-hearted as people of Bengal. But you (Mamata Banerjee) will meet so many people with vermillion & 'choti'. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan irritates you, but you will have to hear 'Har Har Mahadev' every 2 minutes. What will you do then?”

The Prime Minister had visited West Bengal to address a rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election.