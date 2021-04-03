हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

What will you do of Har Har Mahadev : Prime Minister Modi takes a dig at Bengal CM over Varanasi challenge

While speaking at an election rally PM Modi also said that the challenge shows that the West Bengal Chief Minister has conceded her defeat in the ongoing state elections and is looking for a seat beyond her state.

What will you do of Har Har Mahadev : Prime Minister Modi takes a dig at Bengal CM over Varanasi challenge
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 3) took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee in response to a Twitter post that mentioned she would contest against him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from his constituency, Varanasi.

While speaking at an election rally PM Modi said that the statement shows that the West Bengal Chief Minister has conceded her defeat in the ongoing state elections and is looking for a seat beyond her state.

The TMC had posted a tweet on Friday saying, “Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi.”

In response to this tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Didi's party says that she will contest from Varanasi, which makes two things clear - that she has accepted her defeat in Bengal & that Didi has started a search for her space outside Bengal.”

He also said “People of Varanasi are as kind-hearted as people of Bengal. But you (Mamata Banerjee) will meet so many people with vermillion & 'choti'. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan irritates you, but you will have to hear 'Har Har Mahadev' every 2 minutes. What will you do then?”

The Prime Minister had visited West Bengal to address a rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021Narendra ModiPM ModiChief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Next
Story

COVID-19 crisis: 50% seating capacity at cinema halls from April 7, rules Karnataka govt

Must Watch

PT14M46S

Kiska Bengal: Will BJP win the election of 5 states from 'Brand Modi'?