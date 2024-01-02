NEW DELHI: In the wake of the tragic train accident in Odisha that claimed 293 lives, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it about the safety protocols implemented by the Indian Railways to prevent such incidents, specifically questioning the efficacy of the automatic train protection system 'Kavach'.

SC Seeks Details From Centre

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the Attorney General to present a comprehensive overview of the safety measures adopted by the Railways, including insights into the proposed implementation of the 'Kavach' system. This move came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, urging the establishment of an expert commission to conduct a time-bound probe into the Odisha train mishap.

The apex court inquired about the financial implications of introducing the 'Kavach' system nationwide, emphasizing the need for a cost analysis. The court sought clarity on the measures in place or anticipated by the Railways, with the next hearing scheduled after four weeks.

PIL Advocates Immediate 'Kavach' Implementation

Tiwari's PIL pressed for immediate guidelines for the implementation of the 'Kavach' system, citing a lack of ground-level enforcement. The plea pointed out the dire consequences of the delayed application of the Automatic Train Protection System, holding authorities accountable for negligence and breach of duty.

Demand For Urgent Protective Measures

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the PIL underscored the need for the immediate installation of the 'Kavach' protection system to prevent further loss of life and damage to public property. It urged the government to enforce Railway Accidents Protective measures and strengthen safety protocols to safeguard the fundamental right to life and liberty.

Recent Rail Accidents In India

The plea referred to a pattern of slow responses to train accidents over the last three decades, emphasizing the necessity for a robust safety enforcement mechanism. It emphasized that the 'Kavach' system should be an integral part of railway operations across the country.

Court Directs Attorney General's Intervention

The bench instructed petitioner Vishal Tiwari to provide a copy of the plea to the Attorney General's office. The Attorney General is expected to apprise the court of the protective measures in place or planned, shedding light on the government's stance, particularly regarding the implementation of the 'Kavach' scheme.

The matter has been posted for the next hearing in four weeks, signifying the judiciary's commitment to ensuring a thorough examination of the safety measures undertaken by the government in the aftermath of the devastating Odisha train accident.

Odisha Train Mishap

Recalling the catastrophic incident in Balasore, Odisha, where two passenger trains and a goods train collided, resulting in 293 casualties and over 1,000 injuries, the PIL gained momentum. The petition follows the June tragedy involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Bazar station. The accident marked the deadliest rail mishap in recent years, prompting heightened scrutiny and demands for immediate safety enhancements in the Indian Railways.