After Saugata Ray, this time Mamata Banerjee's minister Sovandeb Chatterjee makes explosive remark. He said, "When someone calls me a thief, I feel like punching and breaking his face. No one has the power to smear Mamata Banerjee. There is no use in challenging Mamata Banerjee." Earlier,Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said that Trinamool is getting a bad name because of the bad deeds of some people in the party. The veteran leader publicly admitted in a public meeting on Monday that the party is going through tough times. But at the same time his addition, there is no fault of the party. Some people in the group did bad things.

The Central Investigation Agency has started an investigation against several Trinamool leaders and ministers on corruption charges. Some top leaders like Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal have also been arrested. In that context, Saugata said to the party workers, "The party is getting a bad name because of the bad deeds of some people in the party. Those who have done misdeeds, like Partha Chatterjee, have been removed by the party." He said this at a public meeting in Panihati in North 24 Parganas on Monday.

Incidentally, the Trinamool has clarified its position on the arrest of former Trinamool general secretary Partha and later the party's 'BAHUBALI' leader and Birbhum district president Anubrata. On the one hand, while Partha has been removed from various posts in the party following his arrest in the teacher recruitment corruption case, on the other hand, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee herself has stood by Anubrata, who was arrested in the cow smuggling case. However, Saugata said, “Some people in the team have done bad things. The party will take action against them, we will take action." But at the same time Saugata reminded, "95 percent of Trinamool Congress workers are honest and devoted. They work for people.”