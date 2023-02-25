topStoriesenglish2576868
SHELLY OBEROI

'When Women Are Not Safe Inside House...': Delhi Mayor After 'Life-Threatening Attack' By BJP Councillors

A massive fight broke out between BJP and AAP councillors inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD was "invalid".

Feb 25, 2023

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was on Friday (February 24, 2023) rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleging that a few members of the saffron camp inflicted life-threatening attack on her. At a press conference, she also alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was attacked by a BJP councillor. 

A massive fight broke out between BJP and AAP councillors inside the House after Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of the MCD on Friday was "invalid".

The House fell into chaos with leaders from both parties indulging in punching, kicking and slapping each other.

"When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attack on me," Shelly Oberoi alleged.

"When women are not safe inside the municipal House, how can they be safe in Delhi? I have filed a complaint against three BJP councillors and others, and sought police protection," she added.

The Delhi Mayor said that ballot papers used on Friday have been "torn" and lost so as a moral responsibility, a fresh election will be held for picking the six members of the standing committee of the MCD on February 27.

She also said that the ruckus amounted to disrespect of the House and the chair of the mayor, and was "sheer hooliganism".

I was dragged by the scarf: AAP councillor Ashu Thakur

AAP councillor Ashu Thakur alleged that her scarf was wrapped around her neck and that she was dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House.

"I was dragged by the scarf from the dais to an exit door, and if the cloth had tightened longer, it could have suffocated me to death," she said.

The MCD House had also witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday night with members of the BJP and the AAP exchanging blows and hurling plastic bottles at each other.

