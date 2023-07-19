Surprise Ahead! Where Is Rakesh Sharma? India's 1st Man In Space Is Living SIMPLE LIFE In THIS Village, Know What He Is Doing

Rakesh Sharma etched an unforgettable chapter in India's history when he became the first Indian citizen to venture into space. As a Wing Commander and astronaut, he embarked on a groundbreaking mission that lasted seven days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes, elevating India's pride to new heights. Let's explore the life and achievements of this remarkable individual who made the nation proud.

Journey to Space

Rakesh Sharma's space odyssey commenced through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Interkosmos space program. On April 3, 1984, he launched aboard Soyuz T-11 to the Salyut 7 space station, accompanied by two Soviet cosmonauts. During his time in space, Sharma conducted experiments, practiced yoga in weightlessness, and captured awe-inspiring images of India from outer space.



Iconic Response from Space

During a joint TV news conference with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rakesh Sharma was asked about how India appeared from space. With immense pride, he responded, "Sare jahan se accha" (Better than the rest of the world), leaving an indelible mark on the nation's collective consciousness.

The Simple Life in Coonoor

Today, Rakesh Sharma lives a simple and content life in Coonoor with his wife Madhu. Away from the media glare and limelight, he has been a part of ISRO's National Advisory Council for Gaganyaan, contributing to India's ambitious space missions.

While the spotlight may have shifted to other space missions, Rakesh Sharma's legacy remains etched in India's proud history. He continues to be an inspiration for generations to come, symbolizing the spirit of exploration and the boundless potential of human endeavors.

Early Life and Military Career

Born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, Rakesh Sharma displayed dedication in his pursuit of education and training. He attended prestigious schools like St. Ann's High School and St. George's Grammar School before graduating from Nizam College in Hyderabad. His passion for a military career led him to the esteemed 35th National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Exemplary Service in Indian Air Force

Joining the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1970, Rakesh Sharma excelled as a test pilot and rose to the rank of squadron leader by 1984. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, he showcased his exceptional skills, completing 21 combat missions while piloting the MiG-21.

Space Voyage and Prestigious Honor

Selected in 1982 for the Soviet-Indian spaceflight program, Sharma underwent rigorous training at Moscow's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. His mission to space took place on Soyuz T-11, alongside two Soviet cosmonauts. For his achievements, he was bestowed with the prestigious Hero of the Soviet Union award.

Life After Space

Following his retirement as a Wing Commander in 1987, Rakesh Sharma joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as its chief test pilot. However, he narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident during a MiG-21 test flight near Ozar, Nashik. After retiring from flying in 2001, he settled in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, where he enjoys a peaceful life filled with hobbies such as golf, gardening, yoga, reading, and traveling.