Whether during COVID-19 or in Afghanistan, country is standing up for Indians, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 28, 2021) said that the country is standing up for Indians, be it during the COVID-19 period or the crisis of Afghanistan.

While virtually inaugurating the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, Prime Minister said, "Today, if Indians are in trouble, anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help them with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously."

PM Modi added that hundreds of friends from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation 'Devi Shakti'. He said that due to 'Guru Kripa', the government could bring 'swaroop' of holy Guru Granth Sahib along with people to India.

He stated that the teachings of Gurus help in preparing policies for people suffering from such circumstances.

Prime Minister Modi said that current global conditions underline the importance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and underscore the need for AatmaNirbharta (self-reliant) and Aatmavishwas (self-confidence).

India, notably, has so far evacuated over 260 Indians from war-torn Afghanistan. During the COVID-19 outbreak, India had operated several flights under the 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring back Indians stuck abroad.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said the dreams of the innocent boys and girls, of the sisters and brothers, are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. He said that Jallianwala Bagh is the place that inspired countless revolutionaries and fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India.

Renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak being dedicated to the nation. https://t.co/qvgSvFD422 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

He added that those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the immortal story of India's freedom struggle and that dedication of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in the modern version in the 75 years of independence, is an opportunity for great inspiration for everyone.

Prime Minister Modi said that freedom fighters are being commemorated in every village and are being honoured. He also stated that efforts are made to preserve the places associated with the important stages of the freedom struggle and with national heroes and bring them to the fore.

He mentioned, like Jallianwala Bagh, national monuments being renovated across the country such as Interactive Gallery in Allahabad Museum, Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata, etc.



PM Modi also wished that the land of Jallianwala Bagh continues to give continuous energy for the resolutions to make the country fulfil its goals soon.

