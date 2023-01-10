'Which Pandava kisses sister in public gathering...': UP Minister as Rahul Gandhi calls RSS 'Kauravas'

Lucknow: A minister in CM Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'RSS is 21st century Kauravas' remark. Dinesh Pratap Singh, minister of state (Independent Charge), while taking a jibe at Rahul over his display of affection for younger sister Priyanka Gandhi said, "If Rahul Gandhi is calling RSS Kauravas, then is he trying to mean that he's Pandava? If he is Pandava, then which Pandava kisses his sister at the age of 50 in a public gathering. It's not our culture, Indian culture doesn't give permission for such things." The BJP minister's remarks came days after a video of Rahul and Priyanka went viral on social media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the siblings can be seen bonding and displaying affection.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the culture of the country. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra during the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run `shakhas.

The UP minister also targeted Sonia Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament from UP's Rai Bareli. "When it comes to visiting Raebareli, she (Sonia Gandhi) always says she isn't well but she is seen walking with her son Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra to promote him. In 2024, she'll not be MP & will be the last foreigner to exit from Raebareli."

"Can Sonia Gandhi say she isn't a foreigner? Can anyone from Cong say Sonia Gandhi isn't a foreigner? She was denied PM's post as she's a foreigner. We've struggled a lot to drive out the British & get independence. Indians will not accept any foreigner as a ruler," he added.