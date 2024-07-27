Who Are Pakistan’s BAT Unit Behind Fresh Terrorist Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir?

A soldier was martyred, and four others sustained injuries in a clash with terrorists in Kupwara district early Saturday morning on July 27. According to army officials, the encounter occurred in the Kamkari sector, where Indian forces repelled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT). The confrontation resulted in the death of a Pakistani terrorist as well.

What Is Pakistan’s BAT?

The attack is believed to have been executed by the Border Action Team (BAT), a unit suspected to include Pakistani SSG commandos and soldiers, working in coordination with terrorist organizations.

BAT teams are composed of commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists, who can be disavowed if caught. Their members undergo training from both Pakistan's Army and Air Force.

This incident marks the second significant encounter in Kupwara within three days. On July 24, security forces had previously neutralised a terrorist in the Lolab area, during which an Indian soldier was also killed.

Encounter Near LoC

During the two-hour long encounter, two infiltrators managed to flee into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The incident began when a group of three infiltrators launched a grenade attack and opened fire on an advanced post near the Kumkadi checkpoint in the Trehgam sector of North Kashmir. Indian soldiers engaged in a fierce firefight, which led to injuries among five soldiers, one of whom later succumbed to their wounds. The remaining four injured personnel, including a Captain, have been evacuated to a base hospital, with one soldier reported to be in serious condition.