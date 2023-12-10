Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today surprised political observers by making a significant announcement that her nephew Akash Anand will be her political successor. While the move was expected, it was not expected months before the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The former UP Chief Minister made the announcement during BSP's all-India party meeting.

Mayawati arrived at the meeting along with Akash Anand. BSP had entrusted Akash Anand with responsibilities in four states recently. Akash's prominence within the party grew significantly in the past six years. Initially, Mayawati introduced him during her public rallies. She had given Akash Anand a significant role as a party coordinator. He is the son of Mayawati's younger brother Anand Kumar.

Akash Anand completed his schooling in Gurugram, whereas he pursued further studies in London. Akash Anand holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from London. He entered politics in 2017 when he appeared on stage with Mayawati for the first time during a rally in Saharanpur. At present, Akash is also the national coordinator of the party.

Following Akash's launch in Uttar Pradesh, BSP has faced multiple poll drubbings but Mayawati continues to trust him for the party's role.

Akash had earlier played a crucial role during BSP's campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.