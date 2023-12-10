Breaking: BSP Chief Mayawati Announces Akash Anand As Her Heir

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati today announced her nephew Akash Anand as her heir. Akash Anand will now face the formidable challenge of rebuilding the party and its vote base in Uttar Pradesh, only state where the party was in power.

Mayawati announced the decision during BSP's All-India Party Meeting held in Lucknow.

Mayawati served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times between 3 June 1995 to 18 October 1995, 21 March 1997 to 21 September 1997, 3 May 2002 to 29 August 2003 and for a full five year term between 13 May 2007 and 15 March 2012. However, since then, the party failed to repeat its peformance as it lost to the Samajwadi Party in 2012 assembly elections. Since then, the party's performance in the UP assembly and the Lok Sabha polls have been dismal.

Akash Anand is at present the National Coordinator of the BSP.

This is a developing story.