Who Is Bareilly SDM Officer Jyoti Maurya? UP Officer Accused Of Corruption, Cheating Husband After Getting Success

In a shocking turn of events, Jyoti Maurya, a Provincial Civil Service officer in Bareilly, has found herself embroiled in allegations of corruption. The case has sparked widespread attention as accusations and counter-accusations are being made. Adding fuel to the fire, a diary consisting of 100 pages has come to light, handed over to the media by Jyoti's husband. The diary meticulously details the monthly collections Jyoti made, allegedly through unofficial means, amounting to a staggering sum of 600,000 rupees each month. The veracity of Jyoti's claims will be revealed only after a thorough investigation. In response to the allegations, Alok Maurya, Jyoti's husband, has filed a complaint at the Home Guard headquarters. Following his complaint, Home Guard DIG V.K. Maurya has assigned the case to Deputy Commandant General Santosh Kumar for further investigation. Meanwhile, an inquiry into the involvement of female officers in the Bareilly sugar factory is also underway.

Intriguing Details Revealed in Every Page

Alok Kumar Maurya, a resident of Prayagraj and currently posted in the Panchayat Raj Department, has discovered swastika symbols both above and below each page of the diary. Alongside the symbols, positive phrases have been written. Furthermore, each page highlights the amount of money received from various individuals. Alok claims that this handwriting belongs to Jyoti.

Accounting for Corruption in the Diary

Jyoti Maurya served as a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision from 2019 to 2021. During this period, the diary records the accounting of corruptly obtained funds. In just one month, October 2021, Jyoti allegedly earned an unofficial income of 604,000 rupees. The diary also mentions monthly payments of 15,000 rupees to the supply inspector and 16,000 rupees to the marketing inspector. Each page of the diary meticulously notes the amounts received through corruption.

Trouble Begins After 2020

Alok revealed that he married Jyoti in 2010, after which he helped her pursue her education. Jyoti received training and eventually secured the third rank among women and 16th overall in the Public Service Commission. Their family was overjoyed. In 2015, they welcomed twin daughters. Everything seemed fine until 2020.

"Friendship on Facebook with District Commandant of Home Guards"

Alok stated that Jyoti befriended the District Commandant of Home Guards in Ghaziabad in 2020. They began conversing frequently, and Alok, considering their professional connection, didn't find anything amiss. However, in 2022, Jyoti forgot to log out of her Facebook account on her mobile phone. Alok stumbled upon their explicit conversations, which infuriated him. When he objected, Jyoti resorted to physical violence and threatened to send him to jail. On December 22, 2022, Alok was apprehended at a hotel in Lucknow. He claims that he escaped with his life.

"Death Threats"

Alok accused Jyoti, saying, "A week ago, I received a call threatening me to willingly take a divorce; otherwise, I would be killed. She also threatened to implicate me in a false dowry case under Section 376." Jyoti has registered a false dowry case at the Dhoomanganj Police Station and has also threatened to press charges under Section 376.

Complaint Lodged at Home Guard Headquarters