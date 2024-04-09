Who Is Birender Singh? The Jat Leader From Haryana Who Quit BJP And Joined Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant political move, Birender Singh, a prominent Jat leader and former Union minister from Haryana, along with his wife Prem Lata Singh, a former BJP MLA, announced their decision to join the Congress party, dealing a big blow to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Pawan Khera, among others.

A Family Affair: Political Shifts In Haryana

This move comes on the heels of Singh's son, Brijendra Singh, joining the Congress a month earlier, signalling a political realignment within the state. The decision to switch parties was preceded by the resignation of both Birender Singh and his wife, Prem Lata, from the BJP, citing ideological differences as the driving force behind their departure.

A Legacy Of Political Influence

Birender Singh's political journey spans over four decades, initially with the Congress party before crossing over to the BJP nearly ten years ago. Birender Singh's father, Chhotu Ram, is regarded as the Jat icon of the state. Singh remained in Congress for decades before joining BJP in 2014 and later served as Union minister in the first Narendra Modi cabinet between 2014-19.

A Shift In Ideology And Allegiance

Despite his tenure with the BJP, Singh expressed a sense of ideological misalignment with the party, particularly regarding issues concerning the Jat community and farmers. He cited dissatisfaction with the party's alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and its handling of farmer-related policies as key reasons for his departure. According to people close to him, the socio-political dynamics of his constituency or his state revolve widely around Kisan (farmer), Jawan (solider), and Khiladi (sportsperson). However, the interest of all these sections was widely overlooked under the BJP regime. Singh and his family also expressed solidarity with wrestlers, who were protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Voicing Concerns and Seeking Change

Singh's departure from the BJP underscores broader concerns within the party regarding its stance on critical issues such as farmer welfare, youth empowerment, and athlete support. His vocal advocacy for these causes within party forums reflects a desire for tangible policy changes and a departure from perceived insensitivity towards marginalized communities.

Political Implications In Haryana

The Congress party sees Singh's defection, along with his familial ties to the Jat community, as an opportunity to consolidate support among key voter demographics in Haryana. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections looming, the strategic alliance with the Singh family aims to bolster the party's standing in a state where political dynamics are heavily influenced by Jat-non-Jat divides.