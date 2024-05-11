Karnataka: Who Is Devaraje Gowda, BJP Leader Who Flagged Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case, Now Arrested On Rape Charges?

New Delhi: BJP leader and Advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested on Friday in connection with the case of sexual assault registered with Holenarasipur Town Police, reported PTI. He was held near the Gulihal toll gate in Chitradurga district following a notification from the Hassan Police requesting his cooperation in the investigation.

Who is Devaraje Gowda?

Gowda is the leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party and an advocate by profession. He ran for the 2023 assembly election as a candidate of the BJP but was defeated. He lost to JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna.

Devaraje is accused of leaking the sexual abuse videos, but he has denied these allegations.

The BJP leader is an advocate by profession. He claims that he had earlier warned the BJP leadership regarding the sexual abuse of several women. However, the saffron party has denied any such claims. The BJP state president rebutted Gowda's assertion that he sent a letter regarding the videos.

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and is the BJP-JD(S) Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan. The BJP has formed an alliance with the JD(S) for the current general elections.

Molestation Case Against Gowda

Gowda has been accused of sexual harassment in an FIR lodged by a woman. The complaint alleges that Gowda and others physically harassed and threatened her. Gowda faces charges under various sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, including assault or force against a woman with the intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, voyeurism, house trespass, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR, filed on April 1, pertains to an incident on February 4 at the victim's residence in Holenarasipura. Besides Gowda, three others have also been named in the FIR.