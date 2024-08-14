Advertisement
Who Is Govind Mohan? IAS Appointed Next Union Home Secretary Replacing Ajay Bhalla

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan has been appointed next Union home secretary replacing Ajay Bhalla. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mohan will assume charge as the Home Secretary on August 22, said an order from the

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan has been appointed next Union home secretary replacing Ajay Bhalla. Mohan will assume charge as the Home Secretary on August 22, said an order from the 

"The appointment committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS(SK:89), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM: 84) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024," said an order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Who Is Govind Mohan?

Govind Mohan, a senior IAS officer from the 1989 batch of the Sikkim cadre, will now hold one of the most important post in the Government of India. In addition to his current role, Mohan briefly served as the Secretary of the Department of Sports in 2024. Last year, Govind Mohan was serving as the Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

This is a developing story.

