Who Is Imrana? UP Woman Arrested By ATS For Allegedly Distributing Over 100 Bombs To Instigate Riots Against CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently cleared the Narendra Modi government's intention to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The announcement again irked anti-national elements and they started to hatch conspiracy to destabilise the country. Believing this is a bit challenging, but it is true that a major conspiracy was being hatched against India. However, thanks to the the Uttar Pradesh police and Anti-Terrorirst Squad who thwarted this conspiracy by arresting some people who had time bombs in their possession.

According to the UP police, Imrana, a resident of Muzaffarnagar was allegedly preparing to instigate riots in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemention. She was not only radicalising people but was also allegedly playing a crucial role in distribution and manufacturing of bombs. Imrana placed orders for making timer bombs recently that was to be used by terrorists across the country. However, the police, STF, and agencies were on high alert, and they foiled her plan by arresting her.

According to reports, Imrana is allegedly involved in making time bombs and has been arrested from Muzaffarpur. The Muzaffarnagar police, STF, and intelligence agencies are interrogating her. It has been revealed that Imrana allegedly distributed over 100 bombs to instigators during the Muzaffarnagar riots and in opposition to the CAA. The security agencies had arrested a man named Javed two days ago and had recovered four time bombs from his possession. Upon interrogation, Javed revealed Imrana's name.

According to media reports, Imrana is aged around fifty and hails from the Babri Thana area in Shamli district. The name of her village is Banti Kheda. Imrana left her village about 20 years ago. However, she used to visit the village for sorcery on Sundays and Thursdays.

For the last 40 years, Imrana has been engaged in performing exorcism and spiritual practices in the village. Every Thursdays, she used to come to the village for exorcism with her elder daughter. Imrana's husband is completely unaware of her activities and lives in Muzaffarnagar and carries dairy business.