Who Is Isha Arora? Saharanpur Polling Agent Goes Viral; Know All About Her

The video from Saharanpur is going viral on social media in which polling agent Isha Arora is seen. Isha is doing voting duty in the Gangoh assembly constituency in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections. Her first video went viral when she was being dispatched to booths along with other polling agents. Isha Arora has become a centre of attraction at the polling booth.

Who Is Isha Arora?

Isha Arora, a State Bank employee, is manning the polls in Madari hamlet, which is part of the Gangoh assembly seat, for the Saharanpur Lok Sabha elections. Isha Arora has previously performed electoral duty twice. These days, Isha Arora's video is very popular on social media.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, UP: Polling Agent Isha Arora says, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."



Regarding her video going viral, she… pic.twitter.com/Xo44vVeYyQ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Talking to ANI, the SBI employee said, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."

Regarding her video going viral, she said that due to election duty, she did not get time to see the video. "I'll say that people should be punctual and they are, otherwise conducting such big elections wouldn't have been possible. I didn't get time to watch it (comments) in the video. It's election time and it was my duty to come on time hence I was busy. It goes viral due to my punctuality and devotion..." she said.