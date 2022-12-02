Who is Jaiveer Shergill? Ex-Congress leader who bagged BJP's National Spokesperson seat

In a shot in the arm, former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement. Shergill, an eminent lawyer, was part of the Congress party for 8 years before he quit in the month of August. The very next month, Shergill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shergill, lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, was the youngest national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress (INC).

Shergill, a graduated from West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (Kolkata), practiced law in Delhi for a few years. Later, he went to UC Berkeley School of Law, University of California, for a masters degree in law.

During his time in Congress, he also the Co-Chairman of the Legal Cell of party's Punjab unit. Shergill also launched unique initiatives like that of a 24×7 toll-free legal assistance helpline for congress workers facing cases.

Shergill --- an eminent lawyer - -- - has also written extensively about various issues such as women safety, depleted conditions of schools in Punjab, alarming drug use, terrorism, government policies relating to digital infrastructure, employment generation, among others.

Shergill has served as the Young India Representative for the International Bar Association from 2008 to 2009.

A look at Jaiveer Shergill's hard-hitting letter to Sonia Gandhi

Shergill, in his resignation letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhiin the month of August, expressed that the "decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country".

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country,rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi as quoted by ANI.