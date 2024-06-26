Who Is K Suresh? Opposition Face For Lok Sabha Speaker Post

An election for the Lok Sabha speaker’s post held on Wednesday after Cogress-led INDIA alliance fielded Kodikunnil Suresh against BJP-led NDA alliance’s Om Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker are elected through a consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. However, this time an indecision between the two has led to the election for the post. The last time an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker post was held in 1976.

Who is K Suresh

The eight-term MP, Kodikunnil Suresh started his political journey as an MP in 1989 from Kerala’s Adoor constituency. He consecutively won in the general election of 1991, 1996 and 1999 general elections

In Lok Sabha Election 2024, Suresh contested from Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency and won by a margin of 10,000 votes against Arun Kumar of Communist Party India (CPI). K Suresh has lost only two general elections, one in 1998 and another in 2004.

The veteran Congress leader has also served as Union Minister for State for the Labour and Employment in the Manmohan Singh-led second UPA government in 2009. He is also an special invitee in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which signifies his importance in the party. Suresh has also held the position of the secretary in All India Congress Committee (AICC).

K Suresh has been serving as the working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee since 2018. He has been one of the most significant leaders of Congress in Kerala.

The senior Congress leader has also been part of some controversies. In one such controversy, Kerala High Court, in 2009, voided K Suresh victory from Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency over the allegations of fake caste certificate. The opposition, CPI, has alleged that K Suresh beong to OBC Cheramar Christian community when the Mavelikkara seat is reserved for SC candidates only. This High Court decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court who confirmed his eligibility to contest.