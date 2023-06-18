Who is Lt General A Arun? Decorated Soldier Who Turned Down IIT Madras With AIR 13 And Joined NDA

New Delhi: A decorated soldier and scholar with 39 years of commissioned service in the Indian Army, Lieutenant General A Arun is the inspiration for thousands of youth aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces. The scholar soldier is popular among youth not only because of his position in the Indian Army but also because of his link to the IIT Madras.

Lt Gen A Arun Turned Down IIT Madras After Securing AIR 13 In JEE

Lt Gen A Arun the officer who is known for his academic excellence and oratory skills was a student at IIT Madras. Securing All India Rank (AIR) 13 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) he took admission in the Indian Institute Of Technology IIT at Chennai but soon he turned down the prestigious technology institute.

Why Did A Arun Leave IIT Madras

In many interviews, Lt Gen A Arun revealed the reason behind leaving the IIT Madras after an impressive AIR 13th in the IIT JEE exam. According to Arun, he left IIT to join the National Defence Academy, NDA to pursue his dream to become an army officer and serve his country and live a life less ordinary.

"I left IIT Chennai and Joined National Defence Academy...Any other place, any other college, any other education may give you a job...The Army will give you a life," A Arun said in a video that goes viral many times.

Lt Gen Arun's Academic Career, Medals

Arun who hails from Dindigul, Madurai in Tamil Nadu was born in June 1964 and was commissioned into 8 GRENADIERS on December 14, 1985. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, India, Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies, Canberra, Australia and National Defence College, New Delhi. Decorated soldire and scholar, army officer has recieved the Sena Medal for Gallantry, Yudh Seva Medal for Outstanding Leadership in conflict, the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished leadership and outstanding service, and the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation four times.

In his 39 years of career in the Indian Army, Lt Genral took upon challenging roles including raising and commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Command of Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Handwara and a Mountain Division in North East India. He was seriously wounded in operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He currently serves as the Chief of Staff of the South Western Command, Jaipur.