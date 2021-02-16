Who is Maharaja Suheldev and why did PM Narendra Modi dedicate a memorial to him?

Bahraich: Maharaja Suheldev was the erstwhile ruler of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, who ruled in the 11th century. He is known in the history for waging a guerrilla warfare against Mahmud Ghazni’s colossal army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday mentioned the heroic deeds of Maharaja Suheldev.

The PM, in his address, said that Maharaja Suheldev’s devotion and service to the country is a “source of inspiration for all” and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of the former ruler of Shravasti.

The Legend of King Suheldev

King Suheldev was deeply moved by the loot and destruction of the magnificent Somnath temple by invader Mahmud Ghazni that he decided to give up the comfort of royal life as a prince. King Suheldev waged guerrilla warfare against Mahmud Ghazni’s army. During his invasion of northern India, Mahmud Ghazni defeated several old kingdoms and forced them to become his allies.

King Suheldev’s guerrilla warfare against Mahmud Ghazni began with the killing of his elder brother, Malladev, while defending the Somnath Temple from the latter’s army. Suheldev’s father, King Mangaldhwaj of Shravasti, reached out to other kingdoms in the region to try and raise a credible force to defend the Somnath Temple and make India from the foreign raiders.

But despite a lot of efforts, King Mangaldhwaj was unable to convince the upper caste rulers to come together and fight for the motherland. Maharaja Suheldev, who ruled in the 11th century, Suheldev killed Salar Masood, the nephew of Mahmud Ghazni.

The Rajbhar and Pasi community, which has considerable clout in several districts of ‘Purvanchal’, consider themselves as King Suheldev’s descendants. On June 15, 1033, the armies of King Suheldev and Syed Salar Masood fought a war on the banks of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich.

In this battle, Suheldev's army completely destroyed Salar Masood's army. King Suheldev also killed Salar Masood by a single blow of his sword in this battle. The fierceness of the war can be gauged from the fact that the whole army of Salar Masood was eliminated in it.

"This #Basant has come with new hopes and new enthusiasm for India that is moving forward, leaving behind the despair of the pandemic," said PM Modi at the event while greeting the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

The event in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. The complete project will include installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and development of various tourist amenities like cafeteria, guest house and a children’s park, a government statement said.

It would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site, it added.

