Who Is Mian Mohammad Mansha, Known As Pakistan's Ambani And Why He Heaped Praise On India?

India and Pakistan got independence from the Britishers at the same time. Despite that, the condition of both countries today are quite opposite to each other. While India has risen to become the world's fifth largest economy, Pakistan is sinking downwards and is waiting for the International Monetary Fund to bail it out from the crisis. Multinational companies are wary of investing in the crisis-hit country and the citizens are suffering from high inflation and staggering food prices. While Pakistan keeps looking at ways to demean India at the global forum and consider its propaganda as its victory, India is being accorded honour and respect everywhere in the world.

This also reflects in the statements made by many Pakistani people and businessmen. The recent schooling for the Pakistan government has come from a businessman who is known as Pakistan's Ambani. He is no other than Mian Mohammad Mansha, chairman of the Nishat Group. He is one of Pakistan's largest business conglomerates and also owns the MCB Bank.

Who Is Mian Mohammad Mansha?

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a prominent Pakistani business tycoon and one of the richest individuals in Pakistan. He was born on December 22, 1947, in Chiniot, Punjab, Pakistan. Mansha's family originally belonged to the Chiniot region and had a background in the textile industry. Mansha is the founder and CEO of the Nishat Group, which is a diversified conglomerate with interests in textiles, banking, power generation, cement production, real estate, and other sectors. Mansha's current net worth is around $5 billion as per reports.

Nishant Group- Pakistan's Business Giant

The Nishat Group is one of the largest and most successful business groups in Pakistan. The group owns and operates several textile mills, including Nishat Mills, which is the flagship company of the group and one of the largest textile manufacturers in the country. Mian Mohammad Mansha is known for his astute business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and philanthropic endeavours. He has actively contributed to charitable causes and social development initiatives in Pakistan.

What Mansha Said About India?

Hailing India's progress in an interview with Dawn, Mansha said that, unlike Pakistan, India was a part of just one International Monetary Fund programme since 1991 and has never looked back. "Foreign companies are flocking to India. This is because Indians have implemented tough reforms to facilitate investors and investment," said Mansha. Reacting on border and business issues with India, Mansha said that if China can have business ties with India despite border altercations, why can't Pakistan have it? He urged Pakistan to make ties better with India.