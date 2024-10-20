Who is Navya Haridas: BJP Candidate Challenging Priyanka Gandhi In Wayanad

The Bhartiya Janata Party announced the candidature of Navya Haridas from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for coming bypoll against Congress' national leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled to be held on November 13. It is one of the most high-profile seats, as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi contested and won this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Later, he chose to continue as the MP from Raebareli, which resulted in Priyanka Gandhi contesting for Wayanad.

Haridas will compete against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Who Is Navya Haridas?

Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, will be the NDA candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. A software engineer by profession, Haridas serves as the parliamentary party leader for the BJP in the corporation and is also the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha, according to party sources. Her diverse experience in local governance and leadership within the party positions her as a strong contender in this high-profile election.