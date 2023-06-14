Who Is Nikhil Nimesh, The Real Life Sattu Of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' Who Clears UPPSC After Failing In Love

New Delhi: In the underrated movie 'Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana,' the protagonist Satyendra, aka Satu, experiences heartbreak when his fiancée Aarti runs away on their wedding day. Instead of succumbing to agony, depression, and gloom, he works hard and successfully clears the Union Public Service Exam (UPSC), India's toughest examination.

Some may dismiss this story as mere fiction, but in a real and inspiring tale, a person named Nikhil Nimesh also cleared the UPPSC exam after going through a failed love story. Nikhil shared his lifelong inspiring journey during a Josh Talks session, where he mentioned his initial aspiration to join the Indian Army, which he couldn't achieve due to various reasons.

Nikhil Nimesh Early Life

Nikhil Nimesh, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, pursued his education in Delhi because of his father's job. After passing the UPPSC PCS 2021 examination, he currently serves as a Deputy Jailer. During his conversation with Josh Talks, Nikhil revealed that he wasn't an exceptional student during his school days, achieving 54% in 10th grade and 49% in 12th grade.

Nikhil Nimesh’s Broken Dream

His dream of joining the Indian Army through the National Defence Academy (NDA) faced a setback due to low marks. However, he reappeared for the 12th-grade examination, gained admission to Delhi's IP University based on the results, and completed his graduation. During this period, he made good friends, and his interest in studies began to grow. In 2015-16, he started preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The Death Of His Father

Tragedy struck when Nikhil's father suddenly passed away, leaving him to deal with a multitude of problems. Despite the hardships, he managed to persevere and continued his studies. Around 2018, he entered into a serious relationship with a girl. Although it started well, conflicts arose over time, hampering his ability to study, and resulting in exam failures.

Nevertheless, Nikhil overcame these challenges and eventually cleared the UPPSC PCS 2021 examination to become an officer. He had attempted several government exams between 2015 and 2020 but couldn't cross the final stage. Nikhil Nimesh attributes his success to the unwavering support of his family.