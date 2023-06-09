Who Is Parakala Vangamayi, Daughter Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Who Mentored Under Two-time Pulitzer Prize Winner

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter: Parakala Vangamayi, daughter of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wed Pratik Doshi, a significant aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday in a small wedding ceremony in Karnataka. Close friends and family members were present for the wedding. Online users were able to view a video of the Hindu-style wedding. A few seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt attended the event.

Parakala Vangamayi: Daughter Of Nirmala Sitharaman

Vangmayi, the daughter of Sitharaman, writes pieces for Mint Lounge. She works as a multimedia journalist and a reporter for a major daily, where she focuses on writing about literary culture, social policy, and the media. She also collaborates with a number of international and Indian news organizations. Vangamayi received mentoring from visual journalist Arati Kumar Rao and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Salopek. She has a master's degree in English from the University of Delhi's Department of English and a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Sitharaman referred to her as a friend, philosopher, and guide in a tweet. "I can talk about daughters in great detail. a throwback photo of me and my daughter. a companion, thinker, and teacher. This is in honor of Daughters Day."

Pratik Doshi: Son-In-Law Of Nirmala Sitharaman

Doshi works at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). When Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time in 2014, Doshi relocated to the PMO. When Modi was elected to a second term as prime minister in June 2019, he was appointed as OSD in the PMO with the rank of joint secretary. Doshi, a graduate of the Singapore Management School, had previously worked in the Gujarat CMO as a research assistant when Modi was the chief minister. In the PMO, Doshi is in charge of strategy and research.

In the Andhra Pradesh government from July 2014 to June 2018, Sitharaman's husband, Parakala Prabhakar, a political economist, worked as a communications advisor and had a cabinet-rank position.