Who Is Rajesh Pandey? UP IPS Officer Involved In 50 Encounters

Profile Summary:

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, an IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, has made a name for himself through his involvement in 50 encounters. Hailing from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he has served in various important positions, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Aligarh. Pandey's notable role in the encounter of gangster Shriprakash Shukla has earned him recognition and accolades. Throughout his career, he has been honored with the bravery award four times.

Career Highlights:

Rajesh Kumar Pandey has had a distinguished career within the police force. After passing the U.P.P.S.C. examination in 1986, he started his journey as Deputy Superintendent of Police and worked as a Circle Officer in districts such as Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Lucknow. He later held positions as SP City in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Additional SP in Barabanki.

In 2005, Pandey was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) and served as the Superintendent of Police in Raibareilly and Gonda, as well as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, and Meerut. He played a crucial role in establishing the U.P. S.T.F (Special Task Force) and A.T.S. (Anti Terrorism Squad) and was recognized for his contribution in implementing a surveillance system that aided in crime detection.

Pandey has been involved in investigating major terrorist attacks in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ayodhya attack in 2005 and the Varanasi Dashashwamedh temple terrorist incident in 2006. He has received multiple awards for his exceptional work, including four Indian Police Medals for Gallantry, the President's Meritorious Police Service Medal, and the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal in Kosovo. In 2010, he attended a training program at the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA) in London, UK.

Awards and Appreciations:

Rajesh Kumar Pandey's outstanding contributions have earned him several prestigious awards and recognitions:

1. Indian Police Medal for Gallantry (awarded by the Honorable President of India) - 1999, 2000 (First Bar), 2007 (Second Bar), 2016 (Third Bar)

2. President of India Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services - 2005

3. United Nations Medal for Peacekeeping in Kosovo - 2008

4. Training program attendee at Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), London, UK - 2010

Rajesh Kumar Pandey's dedication, bravery, and investigative skills have made him an esteemed IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh. His notable achievements and involvement in encounters have demonstrated his commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.