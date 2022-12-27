Who is Rekha Gupta? BJP’s Mayor nominee against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi

A day after officially announcing it is contesting in the Delhi Mayoral Election, BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its candidate for the Mayor's post against AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi. Not only this, BJP leaders Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra will be party's candidate for the Standing Committee, and Kamal Bagri as its candidate for Deputy Mayor.

Here's what you need to know about Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta is a councilor from Shalimar Bagh. She has been elected a councilor for the third time from here. She has also held many important responsibilities in MCD before and has been associated with BJP since her early college days.

Rekha Gupta has been a general secretary and member of BJP's national executive. She was the president of Delhi University Students Union in the year 1996 to 1997. She has a stronghold in North Delhi's Pitampura area while, she was a councilor from Pitampura for the year 2007 to 2012.

Who is Shelly Oberoi:

AAP has nominated first-time councilor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, Shelly Oberoi for the post of Mayor of Delhi. She was a visiting professor in Delhi University, and has previously won the civic body election from a BJP stronghold.

Shelly Oberoi is a PH.D holder from Indira Gandhi National Open University School of Management Studies and has won many awards in different conferences.

Mayoral polls:

The Delhi Mayoral election is scheduled to be held on January 6, 2023. Today was the last day to file nominations. Yesterday, BJP officially announced that it will contest for all post for the MCD House, giving tough competition to AAP party. Since the anti-defection law cease to exist anymore, the Mayoral polls will be held through a secret ballot with councillors free to vote for any candidate. The voters eligible to vote involves 250 elected councillors, 7 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 15 MLAs of the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier this month, AAP party brought an end to BJP's 15-year-rule in the MCD winning 134 of the 250 wards in the civic body polls. While the BJP could win only 104 seats. Now everyone's eyes are fixed on the election of the mayor to be held on January 6. An intense tussle for the mayor's post is speculated by some party leaders.

