Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

Who is Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly's first woman speaker?

Daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is BJP's Kotdwar MLA.

Who is Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly&#039;s first woman speaker?
Ritu Khanduri Bhushan was on Saturday (March 26, 2022) elected as the speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly (File photo)

New Delhi: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan was on Saturday (March 26, 2022) elected as the speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. Daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has now become the first woman Speaker of the state assembly.

In the recently concluded Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had avenged her father's humiliation in Kotdwar and defeated Congress' Surendra Singh Negi by 3,687 votes.

Khanduri had won her first Assembly election from Yamkeshwar in 2017 and is also the state BJP Mahila Morcha president.

Khanduri was a former teacher at Amity University in Noida. She is married to IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan, who is the current Union Health Secretary.

(With agency inputs)

