Who Is Rohit Modi? Meet Former Bureaucrat Who Left Prestigious IAS Job And Went On To Become...

The Indian Administrative Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is one of the toughest exams in the world and aspirants struggle for many years to crack it. While only a few manage to crack the prestigious exam on the first attempt, many clear it on their last attempt and sometimes even could not qualify by a few marks. IAS success stories serve as an inspiration for aspirants but what if we tell you that there are people who left this prestigious job even after serving for over a decade? Yes, you read it right. Many former bureaucrats left their jobs to pursue a different career and one of them is Rohit Modi.

Rohit Modi's IAS Journey

Rohit Modi did his schooling at St. Xavier's in Jaipur before studying economics at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Delhi School of Economics. He then joined the bureaucratic services as an Indian Administrative Service Officer in 1985 and worked in various positions under the Central Government and Manipur Government for 14 years.

During this, he worked on projects run by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in sectors like urban development, textiles, industry and finance, coal, infrastructure and fertilizers. He was also made the nodal officer for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) while working with the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Rohit Modi's Career With Leading Firms

Rohit Modi quit his prestigious IAS job in 1999 to start his career as a business leader in the private sector. For the last 20 years in the Private Sector, Rohit Modi has worked with Infrastructure, Renewable Energy & EPC Companies - both within India & Abroad. In this journey, he helmed the top positions of CEO or MD for companies such as Mahindra Industrial Park, Suzlon Energy, Gammon India, L&T IDPL, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) and Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR). He was most recently the CEO of Essel Infra Projects Ltd and Essel Smart Utilities Ltd till March 2019. The Essel Infra has Operations across the entire Infrastructure Space including Roads & Highways, Power (Green Generation, Transmission & Distribution), Water & Waste-Water (De-Salination, Sewage Treatment, Water Supply), Integrated Utilities (Power, Water & City Gas Distribution), Municipal Solid Waste and Waste-to-Energy.