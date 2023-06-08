Who Is S Malarvizhi, An IAS Officer Accused Of Misappropriating Public Funds Worth Rs. 1.3 CRORE?

Chennai: Officers from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) searched the residence in Chennai of senior IAS officer S Malarvizhi, who is suspected of misappropriating public funds. During the time she served as the district collector of Dharmapuri, from February 2018 to October 2020, a FIR was lodged against the officer for printing receipts worth Rs. 1.8 crore through private printers at outrageous costs and in high quantities. Malarvizhi is charged with misappropriating Rs. 1.3 crore in the case. The FIR also names two independent printers who owned printing businesses as defendants. IAS officer S Malarvizhi's Chennai home was searched on Tuesday by members of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC). The top IAS officer is charged with embezzling public monies by paying private printers exorbitant fees for large quantities of tax receipt books that may last another 15 years.

S Malarvizhi: Why Is She In The news?

During the previous AIADMK administration in Tamil Nadu, from February 2018 to October 2020, she served as the district collector of Dharmapuri. On June 5, a FIR was lodged against the IAS officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the claim that he printed 125,500 receipt booklets for 251 panchayats, totaling 1.8 crore in home tax, professional tax, water tax, and miscellaneous tax revenues. She is being charged by the DVAC with misappropriating Rs. 1.3 crore in this case. According to Jayaram Venkatesan, founder of the anti-corruption campaign Arappor Iyakkam in Chennai, the cost of printing a book in government society is Rs. 40; however, the IAS paid the printers Rs. 135 per book.

S Malarvizhi: Background

S. Malarvizhi, who began her career as an IAS officer in 2009, served as Sivaganga Collector from 2015–17 and Dharmapuri Collector from 28.02.2018–29.10.2020. Through the Group-I exam, S. Malarvizhi was enrolled in government service in 2001. In Chennai, she was a joint commissioner in the commercial tax department. Before being named the Collector of the Sivaganga District, she was employed as the District Revenue Officer of the Virudhunagar District. Currently, Malarvizhi serves as Science City's vice chairman.

In connection with charges that Malarvizhi, a female IAS officer, had corrupted the government to the tune of Rs. 1.31 crore, anti-bribery police searched ten locations in Chennai yesterday, including her home. The homes of IAS officers Tagir Hussain and Veeraiya Palanivelu in Chennai, as well as her home in Virugambakkam, were also raided.