Who Is Satish Kumar, New Chairman Of Railway Board?

New Delhi: Indian Railway Management Service officer Satish Kumar has been named as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, officials announced on Tuesday. He will take over from Jaya Verma Sinha, who is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.

This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said, PTI reported.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," a govt order said, PTI reported.

Who Is Satish Kumar

Kumar, a distinguished officer from the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his 34-year career. The offices of the board informed that on 8th November 2022, Kumar took charge as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, which marked another milestone in his journey of public service.

Educational Background

Kumar has an impressive educational background as his professional achievements. He has done a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and later, enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

In March 1988, he started his career in Indian Railways and since then he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions.