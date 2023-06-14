Who Is Smita Sabharwal? Telangana's 'People's IAS Officer', A Social Media Star

Introduction:

Smita Sabharwal, a distinguished Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2001 batch, hailing from the Telangana cadre, has garnered widespread acclaim as "The People's Officer" for her proactive approach to addressing citizen issues. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first female IAS Officer appointed to the Chief Minister's Office. Currently serving as the Secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana, she also assumes additional responsibilities as the Secretary of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, also known as the Mission Bhagiratha Department.

Early Life and Education:

Born on June 19, 1977, Smita Sabharwal grew up in a Bengali family in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Her father, Colonel Pranab Das, served in the Indian Army, and her mother, Purabi Das, provided a nurturing environment for her development. Smita completed her schooling at St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad, where she excelled academically, emerging as the all India topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination. Subsequently, she pursued her higher education in commerce at St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad.

A Stellar Career:

Smita Sabharwal's journey towards becoming a prominent IAS officer commenced when she cleared the highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2000, securing an impressive All India fourth rank. Following her successful entry into the civil services, she underwent rigorous administrative training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie in 2001. During her probationary period, she gained invaluable experience through her training in Adilabad district.

Professional Accomplishments:

Throughout her career, Smita Sabharwal has held several key positions that have contributed to her reputation as an efficient and visionary leader. Her first independent charge was as Sub Collector in Madanapally, Chittoor, where she honed her skills in Land Revenue Management and District Administration. Later, she worked as the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Kadapa, focusing on rural development initiatives.

As the Municipal Commissioner of Warangal, Smita Sabharwal introduced the innovative "Fund your City" scheme, which facilitated the creation of numerous public amenities such as traffic junctions, foot-overbridges, bus stops, and parks through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). Subsequently, she served as the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes in Visakhapatnam.

In April 2011, Smita Sabharwal assumed the role of District Collector in Karimnagar district, where she spearheaded remarkable advancements in the healthcare and education sectors. Her notable health initiative, "Ammalalana," aimed at improving institutional deliveries in the public sector, became a model for similar programs across India, targeting high-risk pregnancy management, infant mortality rates (IMR), and maternal mortality rates (MMR). This initiative garnered recognition and was nominated for the Prime Minister's award for excellence in public administration.

During her tenure as District Collector, Karimnagar witnessed a transformational facelift, with the collaboration of public representatives. The town saw the development of wider roads, well-planned traffic junctions, bus stops, toilets, and other public utilities. As a result, Karimnagar district earned accolades as the best district in the Prime Minister's 20 Point Programme for 2012–2013. Smita Sabharwal also pioneered the "Voter Panduga" program, aimed at increasing voter turnout