RATAN TATA

Who Is The Younger Brother Of Ratan Tata Who Resides In A 2 BHK Flat, Doesn't Even Own A Cell Phone

Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Tata is still a significant shareholder in Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals, for those who are unaware. He keeps himself informed of every Tata corporate development.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Billionaire Ratan Tata, one of India's most popular and favorite businessmen, has more than 7 million Instagram followers.
  • He has established a solid reputation as a people person because of his modest outlook on both life and business.
  • Tata posted this image to Instagram and commented that their childhood was blissful because nothing could separate the two brothers.

Trending Photos

Jimmy Tata is Ratan Tata's younger brother and the son of Naval Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons. He would rather avoid publicity and the media. Business tycoon Ratan Tata never married. But he remained very close to his siblings, especially his younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata. In order to wish his brother Jimmy a happy birthday, Ratan Tata shared a black-and-white photo of himself with him and their dog a few months ago. In his words, "nothing came between" the two brothers. As a result, internet users became more curious and began learning more about Jimmy Naval Tata.

Billionaire Ratan Tata, one of India's most popular and favorite businessmen, has more than 7 million Instagram followers. He has established a solid reputation as a people person because of his modest outlook on both life and business. Ratan Tata claims that the photograph was taken in 1945. Tata posted this image to Instagram and commented that their childhood was blissful because nothing could separate the two brothers. At the time this story was being written, Tata's most recent Instagram post had received more than 10 Lakh likes in two hours since it was posted. Users praised Tata for having such a remarkable recollection after the look into his history appeared on his Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata is a proponent of leading a simple life. Jimmy Naval Tata was successful running the family business, but he made the decision to slow down and live a simple life. Jimmy Tata, despite his enormous riches, resides in a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai's Colaba area. He reportedly doesn't even have a phone, yet he still reads books and newspapers. Billionaire and philanthropist Harsh Goenka last year made a post in which he referenced Jimmy Tata's modest flat and lack of involvement in the family business. Not only that, but he also claimed Jimmy Tata, a superb squash player, used to consistently defeat him (Harsh Goenka).

However, Jimmy Tata is still a significant shareholder in Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals, for those who are unaware. He keeps himself informed of every Tata corporate development.

