'Who is Tipu Sultan?': Kerala BJP Chief Promises To Rename Sultan Bathery Town If He Wins Election, Sparks Row

NEW DELHI: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran has ignited a heated debate by promising to rename Sultan Bathery town in Wayanad to Ganapativattam if he emerges victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The proposal, which hinges on historical arguments, seeks to revert the town's name to its original name, Ganapativattam, asserting that it was changed during Tipu Sultan's invasion.

Questioning Tipu Sultan's Legacy

In a recent interview, Surendran questioned the legacy of Tipu Sultan, asking, "Who is Tipu Sultan?" and challenging his relevance to the people of Wayanad. He emphasized the importance of restoring the town's original name, Ganapativattam, suggesting that it symbolizes its association with Lord Ganesh.

State BJP president and candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat K. Surendran announced that he will change the name of Sultan Bathery town to its original name Ganapathivattam if he wins. pic.twitter.com/gYwmb2U8KR — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2024

Complex History & Allegations Of Religious Atrocities

Surendran's proposal delves into the intricate history of the region, particularly its resistance against Tipu Sultan's invasion. He alleges that Tipu Sultan perpetrated religious atrocities in Wayanad and Malabar, leading to the conversion of Hindus and attacks on temples. Surendran accuses both his political rivals, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, of aligning with the ideology of Tipu Sultan and renaming the town Sultan Bathery.

Honouring Historical Roots

According to Surendran, renaming Sultan Bathery to Ganapativattam would not only honour its historical roots but also pay homage to those who valiantly opposed foreign aggression. The proposal underscores the significance of preserving local heritage amidst political discourse.

Elections In Kerala

Surendran's stance adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape in Wayanad, where he is contesting against the Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Annie Raja and the sitting Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, slated for April 26, are poised to witness heightened political fervour as various parties vie for supremacy in the state, which sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. The outcome of this electoral battle will undoubtedly shape the political trajectory of the region.