Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of 20 candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. The party fielded Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family from the Mysuru seat which was earlier bagged by BJP leader Pratap Simha. Pratap Simha was denied a ticket probably due to the Parliament security breach controversy in which the entry passes were issued from the MP's office. The Mysore seat is also CM Siddaramaiah’s home turf. The BJP has reportedly finalized its seat-sharing deal with the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and as per the deal, the BJP may contest 25 seats, while the JDS is likely to get 3 seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Who Is Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar?

Yaduveer Krishnadatta was the nephew of Maharaja Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar. Yaduveer was adopted by Maharani Pramoda Devi Wadiyar after the demise of her husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar. In 2015, he became head of the royal family through an anointment ceremony. He holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts and has also been deeply engaged in the social sphere, actively participating in various cultural and charitable events.

BJP's Karnataka Candidate List

Of the 20 candidates that the BJP fielded today, Tejaswi Surya has been re-nominated from the Bengaluru South seat, former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the Haveri seat, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from the Dharwad seat, former CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra from the Shimoga seat, V Somanna from the Tumkur seat and CN Manjunath from the Bengaluru Rural seat. As per the likely alliance between the BJP and the JDS, the JDS is likely to contest Hassan, Mandya and Kolar seats.