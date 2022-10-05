WHO issues ALERT for four cough syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, know why

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert on four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd in India on Wednesday, These can be potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia. WHO stated that it was conducting additional investigations with the company and Indian regulatory authorities. Maiden Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India"-@DrTedros https://t.co/PceTWc836t October 5, 2022

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated during a press conference, "WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families. The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India."

"WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India. While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries. WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients," Ghebreyesus further added.

(Inputs from ANI)