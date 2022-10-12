‘Who knew Modi before 2002…’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar targets BJP, Amit Shah for 'JP movement and Congress lap' remark

New Delhi: After Amit Shah’s veiled attack on JDU chief Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister hit back at the Union Home Minister for his "CM sitting in Congress lap for power" remark and called Shah an inexperienced politician alleging that he pays no heed to what someone with just 20 years of political run says about him.

Hitting back at Home Minister, Bihar CM accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of being ignorant about the freedom struggle and the JP movement.

Accusing Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of being ignorant about the JP movement, Kumar said, "I don`t give any importance to the outbursts of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah. Have they contributed to the JP movement in any way? Sadly, people who have nothing to do with the freedom struggle are talking about the JP movement. Who knew Modi before 2002.”

"During the JP movement, I went to jail for which Jayaprakash Babu appreciated me," he said.

Kumar was responding to Amit Shah`s statement made earlier in the day at Sitab Diara on the occasion of 120th anniversary of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, that the Bihar chief minister is sitting on Congress`s lap which had imprisoned independence activist Narayan.

He also reacted to tweets of BJP leader Sushil Modi, saying, "He is giving statements every day against an idea to get some post in his party. I heard that he tweets 10 to 15 times daily. Is he achieving anything from it? He is also saying that Amit Shah will go everywhere. I want to tell him who is stopping him and his party`s leaders. They are free to go anywhere," Kumar said.

(With agency inputs)