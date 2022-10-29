'Who should be the next CM?': After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat about AAP's CM face

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press briefing in Surat on Saturday asked the people of Gujarat "Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister?. On the lines of Punjab, where a survey was conducted for AAP's CM face and Bhagwant Mann was chosen as the CM, the party has given four options to send their opinions including Call, SMS and emails. He shared a phone number (6357000360), on which people can leave whats app message, voice message or text message for their choice of leader. He also shared an email ID aapnocm@gmail.com for the purpose. The deadline for the name submission is open till 5 pm on 3rd Novermber, the party will announce the result on 4th Nov.

Adressing a press briefing in Gujarat, Kejriwal said "We're issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it until 5 pm on 3rd Nov. We'll announce the result on 4th Nov".

Criticising the BJP practises and policies, Kejriwal said in a democracy, the people have the final authority, but BJP does not believe in it, that is the reason people`s choice was not taken into consideration when Vijay Rupani was picked up as the chief minister.



Also, when he and his entire cabinet was removed, BJP did not take the people into confidence. There was never a clarity as to why Rupani was asked to resign..Was he inefficient, did he fail to deliver, was he corrupt? -- all these questions remain unanswered.



There is a wave in favour of the AAP party as the people have got fed up with the BJP`s 27 years` rule he asserted. The people are looking for `Parivartan`. Though the BJP has been in power since the last 27 years, it is unable to list the development work done by it. The BJP leaders are busy countering and blaming AAP leaders as they have nothing to offer to the people of the state, the AAP chief said.

(With IANS inputs)